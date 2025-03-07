Former Stampeders, Elks defensive back Terry Wilson dead at 83

Former CFL defensive back Terry Wilson has passed away at the age of 83 following a long illness.

Wilson played nine seasons in the CFL, suiting up in 140 career games between Edmonton and Calgary. He caught two passes for 18 yards as a rookie with the Green and Gold in 1964, before amassing 16 interceptions and four fumble recoveries as a stalwart in the Stampeders’ secondary from 1968 to 1972. Tackles were not an official statistic during his career.

The Stanford product played a key role in the Stampeders’ run to a Grey Cup championship in 1971, intercepting a pass in the first game of the best-of-three West Final series against Saskatchewan. He is credited with three tackles, a forced fumble and a pass knockdown in the 59th Grey Cup against Toronto.

Born in Montreal but raised in California, Wilson attended Stanford on an academic scholarship while playing both football and baseball. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering.

Wilson is survived by his sister Norma, his brother Brian, his wife Nancy and their five children – Kimberley, Jeffery, Kathie, Ken and Leah – as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.