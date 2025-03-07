Edmonton Elks add three Americans to training camp roster, including Houston edge rusher David Ugwoegbu

Landry wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Missouri, suiting up in 25 games over two seasons. The six-foot-three, 287-pound defensive tackle registered 45 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and a half sack with the Tigers. He started out at Baylor University, where he posted 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in 25 games over three seasons with the Bears.

Ugwoegbu suited up in 12 games for the University of Houston in 2023, notching 41 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three batted passes with the Cougars. The six-foot-four, 250-pound pass rusher transferred after four seasons at the University of Oklahoma, where he collected 211 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, and an interception in 51 games for the Sooners and was named an All-Big 12 honourable mention in 2022.

The native of Katy, Tex. participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl last season and attended the 2024 NFL Combine in 2024, but was not selected in the draft. He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the roster.

The Edmonton Elks finished fourth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the B.C. Lions at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT.