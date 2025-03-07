Calgary Stampeders sign big-bodied Oregon State RB Deshaun Fenwick

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Deshaun Fenwick to their training camp roster.

The bruising six-foot-one, 223-pound ball carrier played three seasons for Oregon State University, racking up 288 carries for 1,516 yards and 16 touchdowns in 35 games. He also caught 17 passes for 105 yards and two majors through the air.

Prior to joining the Beavers, the native of Louisville, Ky. spent three years at the University of South Carolina. He appeared in 15 games for the Gamecocks, logging 97 carries for 523 yards and two touchdowns as well as 14 receptions for 108 yards.

Fenwick went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but later signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He was waived following training camp and briefly joined the Green Bay Packers’ practice roster in December.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 5-12-1, missing the postseason for the first time since 2004. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.