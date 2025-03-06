What the Hamilton Tiger-Cats paid their 2025 free-agent signings (& how they fit into the roster)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are looking to make the playoffs in 2025 after finishing fourth in the East Division last year and new general manager Ted Goveia dove headfirst into the free-agent market to help make that happen.

Below is a look at how much Hamilton paid its free-agent additions and how they might fit into the team’s depth chart. These figures were sourced by 3DownNation, some of which are being reported exclusively.

Kenny Lawler became the CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback on his new contract and will earn $287,200 in hard money in 2025. The star receiver collected a $125,000 signing bonus to join the Tiger-Cats and will earn $25,000 in marketing money, $500 each time he plays more than half of Hamilton’s offensive snaps in a game, and $3,800 if he’s active for at least 15 regular-season games.

Canadian offensive lineman Liam Dobson got a $35,300 signing bonus to join Hamilton on a two-year deal after being named All-West Division with the Blue Bombers last year. The 27-year-old will earn $210,000 in hard money in 2025, including $15,000 in marketing money, with his earnings increasing to $220,000 in 2026. The contract was negotiated by veteran agent Marty Magid of MRM Sports.

Reggie Stubblefield will earn around $150,000 in hard money in 2025 as part of a three-year deal he signed reportedly worth a total of $500,000. The 26-year-old native of Lubbock, Texas was a game-changer as a rookie at strong-side linebacker with the Alouettes in 2023 but missed almost all of last season due to a torn ACL.

Drew Wolitarsky got $132,500 in hard money to join Hamilton following his release from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The seven-year veteran’s deal includes a $15,000 signing bonus and $7,500 in marketing money. The Canadian-American receiver will also collect $5,000 the first time he makes the active roster in the regular season.

TyJuan Garbutt will make $126,000 in hard money this year after coming over from the Blue Bombers in free agency. The 26-year-old, who recorded three sacks and one forced fumble last season, can make an additional $9,000 in playtime incentives.

Veteran defensive back DaShaun Amos will earn $125,000 in hard money in 2025, including a $10,000 signing bonus and $5,000 in marketing money. The three-time Grey Cup champion, who was named All-East Division with the Argonauts last season, can also earn an additional $6,000 in awards incentives.

Julian Howsare was a late addition to the Tiger-Cats, rejoining the team after a two-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders. The 32-year-old defensive end will make $110,000 in 2025, all of which is hard money.

Canadian running back Johnny Augustine, Canadian offensive lineman Jakub Szott, American defensive lineman Miles Fox, Canadian defensive lineman Owen Hubert, and American linebacker Brian Cole II will all earn under $100,000 in hard money this season, though Cole II can reach slightly above that threshold if he reaches certain incentives.

With these numbers taken into account, it’s time to project how Hamilton’s depth chart currently looks. The outline below is obviously unofficial — the team won’t release an official depth chart until training camp — but it’s one interpretation of how the Tiger-Cats could look in 2025.

Bo Levi Mitchell was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player in 2024 and he could have an even better season this year looking at the weapons around him. Kenny Lawler is the CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback for a reason, Shemar Bridges is the league’s reigning Most Outstanding Rookie, and Tim White has elite stretches.

Greg Bell seems like a lock for the starting running back role after pushing James Butler out of a job last year, though most ball carriers would be successful behind this offensive line. David Beard left for his hometown Elks in free agency but Liam Dobson was brought in on a rich contract to ensure this unit remains one of the league’s best.

Defensively, the Tiger-Cats seem less settled. TyJuan Garbutt and Julian Howsare are experienced starters but they’re not the most formidable bookends in the CFL. Casey Sayles is a game-wrecker in the middle but Miles Fox has only played nine career regular-season games. As my colleague JC Abbott pointed out on the most recent edition of the 3DownNation Podcast, Hamilton would be wise to take advantage of a talented defensive line class in the 2025 CFL Draft.

Kyle Wilson seems like a lock to start at weak-side linebacker or middle linebacker but the same might not be true for Ryan Baker, who was made a starter last season after Chris Jones took over as defensive coordinator. The secondary has plenty of talent and Jamal Peters and DaShaun Amos should have some built-in chemistry having played together in Toronto for two years.

Marc Liegghio made a career-high 89.6 percent of his field goals last year, while Nik Constantinou played well enough to earn five NFL workouts. Lawrence Woods III and Isaiah Wooden are a solid duo in the return game, though rookie Phillip Brooks, who has drawn comparisons to Brandon Banks, should also get a look in the role.