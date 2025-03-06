Riders sign record-setting receiver, consensus All-American Ty James

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Ty James to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound target put together a prolific collegiate career at Mercer University, racking up 171 receptions for 3,364 yards and 30 touchdowns in 45 games with an astounding 19.7 yards-per-catch average. He left the Bears as their all-time leading receiver and holds eight school records, as well as the single-game Southern Conference record for receiving yards, set with a 351-yard performance in 2022.

James was a two-time All-Southern Conference honoree and was twice named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the best player in FCS football. In 2023, he was recognized as a consensus FCS All-American, earning recognition from all certified media outlets.

The native of Conyers, Ga. went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent but was released following training camp.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.