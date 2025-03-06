Ottawa Redblacks sign All-American receiver Sam Schnee, one other

The Ottawa Redblacks have added a pair of American receivers to their training camp roster, signing Sam Schnee and Je’Quan Burton.

Schnee spent six seasons at the University of Northern Iowa, racking up 139 receptions for 2,231 yards and 14 touchdowns in 48 games. As a senior in 2023, the five-foot-10, 191-pound target was named a second-team FCS All-American by AFCA after catching 57 passes for 1,039 yards and six touchdowns. He was also a first-team All-MVFC honouree that season, building off an honourable mention campaign in 2022. After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the native of Dubuque, Ia. signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the team.

Burton played three seasons for Florida Atlantic University, making 84 catches for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns while returning 25 kicks for 483 yards in 34 games. The native of West Orlando, Fla. began his college career at Southern Illinois, where he caught 14 passes for 190 yards and a score in two seasons. Recognized as part of Bruce Feldman’s prestigious Freaks List by The Athletic, the five-foot-10, 187-pound speedster recorded a 41.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, one-inch broad jump at his pro day before going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins before being released.

The Ottawa Redblacks finished third in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.