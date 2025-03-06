Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign American DE Philip Ossai

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive end Philip Ossai to their training camp roster.

The six-foot, 258-pound pass rusher wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of North Alabama, earning second-team All-UAC honours in 2023. In 20 games over two seasons, he made 90 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

The native of Conroe, Tex. began his career at Houston Christian University, playing in 22 games over three seasons. He collected 89 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries for the Huskies.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.