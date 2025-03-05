What the Ottawa Redblacks paid their 2025 free-agent signings (& how they fit into the roster)

The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed more of their pending free agents than any other CFL team this offseason, a sign they’re looking to build continuity after snapping a five-year playoff drought in 2024. That didn’t stop the club from adding a few key free agents, however, as they look to improve upon a 9-8-1 record.

Below is a breakdown of how much Ottawa paid its free-agent additions and how they might fit into the team’s depth chart. These figures were sourced by 3DownNation, many of which are being reported exclusively.

Three-time All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis collected a $100,000 signing bonus to join the Redblacks on a deal worth $223,000 in hard money. The 31-year-old native of Norristown, Pa. will make $10,000 in marketing money on his new deal as well as $94,300 in salary and a $4,000 travel bonus.

Canadian offensive lineman Peter Godber will make $145,000 in hard money in 2025, a clear indication that he will be the team’s starting centre. The former first-round pick out of Rice University has played 71 career regular-season games over six seasons with B.C. and Saskatchewan, including 12 with the Roughriders last year.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Shiltz received a $10,000 signing bonus to join Ottawa, where he’ll presumably fill the backup spot vacated by Jeremiah Masoli. The 32-year-old native of St. Charles, Ill. will earn $112,500 in hard money, including $2,500 in marketing, plus possible playtime incentives.

Two-time All-CFL running back William Stanback, who signed with the Redblacks earlier this offseason following his release from the B.C. Lions, will earn $106,500 in hard money after cashing in on a $20,000 signing bonus. The deal includes $5,000 in marketing money and an additional $5,000 in potential playtime incentives.

Defensive back Amari Henderson received a $5,000 signing bonus from the Redblacks and will earn $94,700 in hard money, while fellow defensive backs Robert Priester and Nafees Lyon will earn slightly less than that.

Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke, a former Carleton University standout who won a Grey Cup with the Argonauts last year, will earn under $90,000 in hard money in 2025, though he can earn almost $110,000 if he reaches all of his playtime incentives.

Canadian receiver Jeremy Murphy, American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor, and Canadian defensive lineman Deionte Knight, all of whom joined the Redblacks earlier this offseason, will each earn under $100,000 in hard money.

Knowing the above information, let’s take a look at how Ottawa’s depth chart currently stands. The outline below is obviously unofficial — the team won’t release an official depth chart until training camp — but it’s one interpretation of how the Redblacks could look when they hit the field in May.

The Redblacks have remained consistent under centre, save for Matthew Shiltz taking over the backup job from Jeremiah Masoli, while William Stanback seems like an upgrade at running back. Between the addition of Eugene Lewis and the emergence of Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa has arguably its best receiving corps since the team won the Grey Cup in 2016.

Peter Godber is expected to take over the starting job at centre with the rest of the starters along the offensive line returning from last year. Jacob Ruby and Eric Starczala are valuable depth pieces as blockers who can play multiple positions, while former No. 1 overall draft pick Dontae Bull is heading into an all-important contract year.

The defensive line is essentially the same as last year, plus the additions of depth players Christian Albright and Deionte Knight. Frankie Griffin and Jovan Santos-Knox have been listed as the starters at weak-side linebacker and middle linebacker, respectively, though Davion Taylor, who started nine games last year, and Ayinde ‘Ace’ Eley, who was B.C.’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024, should provide stiff competition.

How the secondary will shape up is anyone’s guess. Robert Priester and Tunde Adeleke played under new defensive coordinator William Fields in Toronto last year, while Nafees Lyon and Amari Henderson have plenty with experience from Montreal and Saskatchewan, respectively. Alijah McGhee started 11 games at field-side cornerback for the Redblacks last year and, though he’s been listed as a backup here, he could easily remain a starter.

Lewis Ward and Richie Leone are two of the CFL’s most consistent specialists, while DeVonte Dedmon and Tobias Harris have both been dangerous at times in the return game. Head coach Bob Dyce has a background in special teams and it shows here as this unit is one of the best in the league.