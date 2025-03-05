Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Brandon Banks-like Kansas State standout Phillip Brooks

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed a new player who could remind local fans of one of the team’s all-time greats.

Phillip Brooks has signed with the club after attending training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The receiver and return specialist has a similar resumé to Brandon Banks, who spent nine years with the Tiger-Cats, was a four-time All-CFL selection, and won Most Outstanding Player in 2019.

Both players attended Kansas State University, played the same positions, and posted similar statistics at virtually the same stature.

Brooks, who is five-foot-seven and 175 pounds, reportedly ran a 4.51-second forty-yard dash at his pro day in 2024. The native of Lee’s Summit, Mo. caught 182 passes for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Wildcats and returned 57 punts for 712 yards and four scores. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

Banks, who is five-foot-seven and 150 pounds, ran a 4.43-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2010. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2009 as well as the Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

Brooks remains a fixture in Kansas State’s record books, ranking fourth in career receptions, seventh in career receiving yards, and tied for seventh in career receiving touchdowns. Banks is still visible in several single-season categories, including ninth in receptions, eighth in receiving yards, and tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if Brooks will be as prolific in the CFL as Banks was, but one thing is for sure: fans will want to keep an eye on the rookie in 2025.