B.C. Lions promote longtime scout Rob Ralph to assistant general manager

The B.C. Lions have promoted longtime scout Rob Ralph to assistant general manager.

“Rob has been a tremendous asset to our personnel department for several years and this promotion to assistant general manager is well deserved,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden in a statement. “He will continue to be the foundation of our Canadian scouting and an increased role within the department.”

The native of London, Ont. has been with the Lions for seven seasons, including three as a regional scout and four as the team’s top Canadian scout.

The Western University product spent 20 years with Edmonton, starting as a video coordinator in 1999 before stints as an offensive assistant and a Canadian scout. He won three Grey Cups with the team.

The Lions have also hired Will Ark as a U.S. scout.

The native of Green Bay, Wi. most recently worked as an area scout for the Hula Bowl, helping finalize the roster for the showcase game. He has previously worked as a scouting assistant for Michigan State and participated in the Green Bay Packers Scouting and Player Personnel Internship in 2024.

Ark was a four-year starter at quarterback at Michigan Technical University, a Division II program located just across Lake Superior from Thunder Bay.

“Will is a bright, young scout that has shown the work ethic, eye for talent and professionalism to get an opportunity in our scouting department,” said Rigmaiden. “He will focus on U.S. players but also be given added responsibilities as he continues to grow.”

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.