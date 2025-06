John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss the updated depth charts for the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Craig Reynolds’ ten-year anniversary as president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, A.J. Ouellette’s 25-pound weight loss, standouts from the CFL Invitational Combine, Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor running well at the NFL Combine, and Richie Sindani stepping away from football.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.