Who ya gonna Coll?: Toronto Argonauts sign OL Ryan Coll

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American offensive lineman Ryan Coll.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound native of Gainesville, Va. was a member of the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts this past year after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts during training camp.

The 24-year-old was a decorated blocker at the University of Richmond where he played 45 games, earning two first-team All-Coastal Athletic Association selections, one second-team FCS All-American selection, and one third-team FCS All-American selection. He originally played tight end before converting full-time to the offensive line.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.