Saskatchewan Roughriders sign DB Leon Jones

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Leon Jones.

The six-foot-one, 192-pound defender signed with the Chicago Bears after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but was waived at the conclusion of training camp.

The native of Hattiesburg, Miss. finished his collegiate career with three seasons at Arkansas State where he recorded 63 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, 21 pass knockdowns, and one interception over 32 games. He was named an All-Sun Belt Conference honourable mention by Pro Football Focus in 2021.

Jones started his collegiate career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he made 20 tackles and six pass knockdowns over 18 games.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.