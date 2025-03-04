Ottawa Redblacks mourn Grey Cup champion Jack Morneau

Jack Morneau has passed away at the age of almost 100.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Windsor, Ont. played two seasons with the Ottawa Rough Riders after attending Assumption College. He won a Grey Cup with Ottawa in 1951.

“The Ottawa Redblacks and entire OSEG family are saddened by the passing of Ottawa Rough Riders alumnus Jack Morneau,” the team wrote in a statement.

“Jack lined up at tackle for the Rough Riders from 1950 to 1951, helping them to win the 39th Grey Cup in his final season. Jack also served his country during the Second World War, as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Morneau family, and to all of Jack’s loved ones during this time.”

According to Morneau’s LinkedIn page, he worked for Chrysler Canada for almost 41 years before retiring in 1997.