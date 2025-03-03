Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former NFL draft pick Mark Webb

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed former NFL draft pick Mark Webb.

The six-foot-one, 207-pound native of Philadelphia, Pa. was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He played seven games over three seasons with the team, recording three defensive tackles.

The 26-year-old played collegiately at the University of Georgia where he made 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, nine pass knockdowns, and one interception with the Bulldogs. He was initially recruited as a receiver but converted to defensive back as a true freshman.

Webb reportedly ran a 4.61-second forty-yard dash at his pro day and leaped a 36.5-inch vertical jump.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.