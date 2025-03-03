Canadian DB, Super Bowl champion Sydney Brown attends Toronto Maple Leafs game

Canadian defensive back Sydney Brown is back in his home country and taking in some local sports entertainment.

The native of London, Ont., attended Monday’s NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena, sporting a sweater in support of the home team. During the second period, he was recognized on the videoboard.

The 24-year-old helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs last month by a score of 40-22. He became just the eighteenth Canadian player ever to win a Lombardi Trophy and the most recent to do so since Michael Hoecht and Alaric Jackson in 2022.

Brown saw action in 11 regular-season games in 2024, making seven total tackles, two pass knockdowns, one interception, and one forced fumble. He also dressed for all three of Philadelphia’s postseason contests, making one tackle in each.

Originally selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Brown’s role was reduced this season after rushing back from a torn ACL he suffered late in his rookie year. Through 25 career NFL regular-season games, he has made 52 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions, including one returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

The University of Illinois product is the identical twin brother of Cincinnati Bengals running back and college teammate Chase Brown.

The Maple Leafs lost to the Sharks in a shootout by a score of 3-2. The team’s record now stands at 38-20-3 for the 2024-2025 season.