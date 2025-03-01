‘Ticats Suck’ sign spotted at WWE Elimination Chamber match in Toronto

It doesn’t matter if you’re watching the gridiron or a cage match, the QEW rivalry takes no nights off.

Eagle-eyed CFL fans were treated to a bit of a chuckle on Friday when a fan-made ‘Ticats Suck’ sign was spotted in the crowd during the WWE Elimination Chamber fight in Toronto. The event took place in the Rogers Centre, which hasn’t been home to the rival Argonauts since 2015, but it appears some of the Double Blue faithful remain present.

The three-down league has a long history of producing wrestling stars, including marquee names like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who was in attendance at this event. Roman Reigns, Lex Luger, George Wells, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, Glenn Kulka, and Angelo ‘King Kong’ Mosca are among those who have entered the squared circle after their careers in Canada were over — the last of whom might well have entered the crowd to bludgeon the offending Argo fan with a cane, were he still alive.

This was the second Elimination Chamber event to take place in Canada, following the 2023 match in Montreal in which Reigns — better known to CFL fans as defensive lineman Joe Anoa’i — defeated Canadian Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Universal Championship. This year’s main event is a group cage match featuring WWE superstar John Cena and controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, as well as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins.