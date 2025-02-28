Toronto Argonauts receiver Richie Sindani taking year off from CFL, moved to retired list

Canadian receiver Richie Sindani will not play in the CFL in 2025 as he has chosen to focus on other endeavors, his agent told 3DownNation on Friday.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound target played 14 games with the Argonauts in 2024, catching 26 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown. Sindani’s receiving total was the second-best of his six-year CFL career and concluded with his second Grey Cup win, though he was on the six-game injured list for the big game. Toronto has placed him on the retired list.

The native of Regina, Sask. was originally selected in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He has suited up for 73 career games with the Stampeders, Tiger-Cats, and Argonauts, hauling in 130 receptions for 1,355 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a brief stint with the USFL’s New Orleans in 2023 after receiving a two-game CFL suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

Prior to his CFL career, Sindani suited up for the University of Regina for three seasons, making 33 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns. In his draft year, he suited up for the Calgary Colts of the Canadian Junior Football League, logging 31 receptions for 414 yards and two scores in eight games. Following his first professional training camp, he returned to school for a final season of eligibility at the University of Calgary where he caught 33 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, winning the Hardy Cup.

Sindani, who will turn 30 in June, is scheduled to become a CFL free agent in February 2026.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.