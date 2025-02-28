Top results from the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine

The 2025 CFL Invitational Combine took place at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House on Friday, bringing together more than 70 under-the-radar prospects from across the country.

An undetermined number of participants are expected to receive promotion to next month’s CFL National Combine following the conclusion of positional drills and one-on-ones at 5:30 p.m. EST. However, official results have already been released showing who performed the best during athletic testing.

Here are the top five finishers at each of the six main events.

Bench Press

1. OL Anthony Horth, Sherbrooke – 41 reps

2. DL Eric Johnston, Queen’s – 33 reps

T-3. DL Riley Hildebrandt, Ottawa – 32 reps

T-3. OL Alexis Levesque-Gallant, Montreal – 32 reps

5. RB Luka Stoikos, Toronto – 27 reps

Vertical Jump

T-1. REC Hakeem Harris, Davenport – 38.5 inches

T-1. DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier – 38.5 inches

3. REC Avontae McKoy, York – 37 inches

T-4. DB Keegan Vanek, Queen’s – 36 inches

T-4. DB Anesu Latmore, Waterloo – 36 inches

Broad Jump

1. DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier – 10′ 8 1/8″

2. REC Hakeem Harris, Davenport – 10′ 5 3/4″

3. DB Anesu Latmore, Waterloo – 10′ 5 1/2″

4. REC C.J. Vincent, York – 10′ 4 3/8″

5. REC Avontae McKoy – 10′ 4 1/4″

Forty-Yard Dash

1. RB Opemipo Oshinubi, Alberta – 4.45 seconds

2. DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier – 4.55 seconds

T-3. DB Gideon Agyei, Calgary – 4.59 seconds

T-3. REC Avontae McKoy, York – 4.59 seconds

T-3. RB Luka Stoikos, Toronto – 4.59 seconds

Three-Cone

1. DB Ronan Horrall, UBC – 6.58 seconds

2. DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier – 6.65 seconds

3. DB Gideon Agyei, Calgary – 6.75 seconds

4. DB Jake Nitychoruk, Manitoba – 6.82 seconds

5. REC Nicholas Adair, McMaster – 6.84 seconds

Short Shuttle

T-1. DB Ronan Horrall, UBC – 4.19 seconds

T-1. DB Arnaud Laporte, Laval – 4.19 seconds

3. DB Owen O’Neal, Mount Allison – 4.25 seconds

4. DB Ahmadou Boubacar, Concordia – 4.26 seconds

T-5. DB Gideo Agyei, Calgary – 4.27 seconds

T-5. DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier – 4.27 seconds

T-5. LB Gabriel Lessard, Montreal – 4.27 seconds

The CFL National Combine will take place over three days in Regina, Sask. from March 21 to 23. The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.