Ottawa Redblacks add eight to roster, including former Stamps DB Kenyon Reed

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed eight Americans to their training camp roster, including defensive backs C.J. Coldon, Woo Governor, Kenyon Reed, and Chris McDonald, defensive lineman Sam Latham, offensive lineman Kobe Rios, and receivers Lincoln Victor and Ayir Asante.

Reed played three games for the Calgary Stampeders last season, making 10 defensive tackles and one sack. He played four collegiate seasons at San Jose State where he made 105 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble over 37 career games. The five-foot-eleven, 187-pound native of Sacramento, Calif. originally committed to Utah State before transferring to the Spartans.

Coldon returns to the Redblacks after dressing for one game in 2024, recording seven defensive tackles and a forced fumble in Week 17. He previously spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Minnesota Vikings.

The native of Belleville, Ill. was named an All-Big 12 honourable mention in 2022 after transferring to the University of Oklahoma. He made 42 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, and six pass knockdowns over 12 games with the Sooners. The six-foot-one, 180-pound cornerback began his collegiate career at the University of Wyoming, where he recorded 115 defensive tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, 16 pass knockdowns, and two fumble recoveries over 24 games and was named second-team All-Mountain West in 2021.

Governor played 34 games over four seasons at Northern Iowa, making 126 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions. He was a second-team All-MVFC selection in 2022 and first-team in 2023, also earning third-team FCS All-American honours as a senior. Prior to his time with the Panthers, he dressed for 10 games at Central Michigan University over two seasons. The five-foot-10, 190-pound defender spent training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 as an undrafted free agent.

McDonald appeared in 57 games over five seasons at the University of Toledo, racking up 141 total tackles, 37 pass breakups, and five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. He was named third-team All-MAC in 2023 but went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, later signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for training camp.

Latham wrapped up his college career at Texas State in 2023, making 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in just six games. The six-foot-seven, 275-pound edge rusher transferred from the University of the Incarnate Word after four seasons, having recorded 88 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass breakups. Rios started 12 of the 15 games he played over two seasons at Illinois State. The six-foot-six, 315-pound guard began his post-secondary career at Iowa Western Community College and most recently played for the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League.

Victor rejoins the Redblacks after spending part of last season on the practice roster, having previously been under contract with the New York Giants. He made 137 catches for 1,401 yards and seven touchdowns in 37 games over three collegiate seasons at Washington State University, adding eight carries for 12 yards and major, 27 kickoff returns for 542 yards, and 11 tackles. The five-foot-nine, 177-pound receiver originally started his collegiate career at the University of Hawaii, making 12 catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing twice for 49 yards and returning 23 kickoffs for 511 yards.

Asante played 13 games for the University of Wyoming in 2023, registering 21 receptions for 372 yards and six touchdowns while adding a rushing score. He transferred from Holy Cross, where he was three-time second-team All-Patriot League selection and amassed 117 catches for 1,718 yards and 16 touchdowns across 40 career games. The six-foot, 178-pound receiver most recently spent time with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent during the 2024 preseason.