Canadian left tackle Alaric Jackson signs $57 million extension with Los Angeles Rams: reports

Canadian offensive lineman Alaric Jackson has signed a three-year extension with the Los Angeles Rams worth $57 million, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

The Windsor, Ont. native’s deal reportedly includes $35 million in guaranteed money, more than five times his previous career earnings. The former undrafted free agent has made just over $6.6 million in four seasons, including $4.3 million last season alone.

Jackson has dressed for 41 regular-season games since he was signed in 2021, making 35 starts. He won Super Bowl LVI in a depth role but has since established himself as one of the NFL’s premier left tackles.

The six-foot-seven, 345-pound blocker was a four-year starter at the University of Iowa, making 42 career starts at left tackle. He was named first-team All-Big Ten as a senior, third-team All-Big Ten as a junior, and second-team All-Big Ten as a sophomore, but did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jackson was selected in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions, though it appears unlikely that he will ever play north of the border.