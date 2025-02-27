What the Calgary Stampeders paid their 2025 free-agent signings (& how they fit into the roster)

The Calgary Stampeders were uncharacteristically aggressive in CFL free agency this year, using the open market to revamp their roster after missing the playoffs for the first time in two decades.

The team got off to a quick start this offseason, acquiring Vernon Adams Jr. and Folarin Orimolade via trade from B.C. and Toronto, respectively. Adams Jr. should not only be an upgrade under centre but also serve as the new face of the franchise, while Orimolade will help provide some much-needed pressure off the edge.

Below is a breakdown of how much Calgary paid its free-agent additions and how they might fit into the team’s depth chart. These figures were sourced by 3DownNation, many of which are being reported exclusively.

Dominique Rhymes will make 165,000 in hard money in 2025 after joining the Stampeders following his release from Ottawa, reuniting him with former B.C. teammate Vernon Adams Jr. The one-time All-CFL receiver got a $27,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in marketing money as part of his new deal and can also earn an additional $6,000 in incentives.

All-CFL defensive back Damon Webb got a $30,000 signing bonus to join the Stampeders following a standout season with the Redblacks. The Ohio State product will make $150,000 in total hard money in 2025, including $10,000 in marketing money, plus another $6,000 in possible incentives, and is expected to start at boundary halfback.

Bruising defensive tackle Miles Brown will make $132,500 in hard money in 2025 after heading west from Riderville to Cowtown. The 27-year-old native of Cheverly, Mich. has a $25,000 signing bonus, $5,000 in marketing money, and an additional $12,300 in incentives written into his contract.

Tevin Jones collected a $15,000 signing bonus to join the Stampeders on a contract worth $130,000 in hard money in 2025, including $5,000 in marketing money. The former NFL receiver will earn an additional $2,500 if he dresses for at least 10 regular-season games, plus upwards of $16,000 in other playtime and awards incentives.

Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik will make $128,000 in hard money in 2025, earning a $17,500 signing bonus and $5,000 in marketing money. The Western University product, who started 12 games for the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts last season, can also earn an additional $18,500 in playtime and awards incentives.

Adrian Greene got a $10,000 signing bonus and $7,500 in marketing money to join the Stampeders as part of a contract worth $125,000 in 2025. The native of Toronto, Ont., who has experience starting at multiple positions in the secondary, can make an additional $11,400 in incentives, including $300 each time he plays more than half of Calgary’s defensive snaps in a game.

Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi got a $10,000 signing bonus and $5,000 in marketing money as part of a contract worth $105,000 in 2025. The University of Calgary product can make an additional $6,000 in playtime incentives, plus $500 each time he plays more than half of his team’s offensive snaps in a game.

American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr., American strong-side linebacker Derrick Moncrief, and Canadian defensive back Godfrey Onyeka will all make between $85,000 and $90,000 in hard money.

It’s now time to consider how the Stampeders look on paper after dipping into the CFL’s free-agent pool. This isn’t an official depth chart — the club won’t provide one until after training camp gets underway in May — but merely a projection based on contract values and past precedent.

Vernon Adams Jr. and former NFL journeyman P.J. Walker have given the Stampeders a facelift under centre, while it seems safe to assume Dedrick Mills will remain the starter at running back. Calgary’s receiving corps is probably better than it was in 2024, though that’s partially dependent on the status of Malik Henry, who has missed all but three games over the past two seasons due to injury.

The offensive line has remained mostly intact, save for three-time All-CFL centre Sean McEwen, who is now with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Christy Nkanu, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft, has been pencilled in to replace him, though Bryce Bell and Rodeem Brown have both previously started games at centre.

Calgary has seen significant turnover on defence after finishing eighth in net yards allowed and points allowed in 2024. Miles Brown has taken over from Mike Rose, who was released, along the interior of the defensive line, while Clarence Hicks could have the inside track to start opposite Folarin Orimolade after making four sacks in a depth role last season. Charles Wiley has been listed as a defensive end here, though the 255-pounder has previously played defensive tackle.

Fraser Sopik seems like a lock to be a day-one starter at weak-side linebacker given the size of his contract, while four-year veteran Gary Johnson Jr. could be the most likely candidate to start at middle linebacker. Derrick Moncrief is a career strong-side linebacker, while Adrian Greene and Benjamin Labrosse could give the Stampeders two Canadian starters in the secondary. The rest of the defensive backfield is a guess, other than Damon Webb, who was excellent for the Redblacks at boundary halfback last year.

Rene Paredes remains as consistent as any kicker in CFL history, while Erik Brooks and Ishmael Hyman seem likely to duke it out for the job at kick returner. Calgary’s punting job is vacant following the departure of Cody Grace and will likely be filled through this year’s global draft, which is always rife with punters.