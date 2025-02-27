When training camp gets underway on May 11, the Ottawa Redblacks won’t be in the nation’s capital.

For the first time in franchise history, the organization will hold camp outside of town. In partnership with Queen’s University, the Redblacks will spend the entirety of their 2025 training camp in Canada’s original capital city: Kingston, Ont.

Per sources, the decision to shift training camp was a result of multiple factors. Other CFL teams host training camps away from home with positive results. The hope is that by providing CFL access to fans who might not typically get it, the Redblacks can further expand R-Nation and entice a few road trips from Kingston to Ottawa during the 2025 season.

The choice of Kingston makes plenty of sense as it’s already a vibrant football community with strong teams at the minor, high school and U Sports levels. There’s also the proximity to Ottawa, with it being an easy two-hour drive away.

Home to the Golden Gaels, Queen’s University boasts excellent football facilities and accommodations for players and staff. Richardson Stadium was renovated in 2016 and Lang Pavilion — a two-story structure located at the north end of the stadium — opened in 2023, offering plenty of meeting rooms along with hydrotherapy facilities and other amenities.

Given that the Redblacks will only return to TD Place for the team’s final preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, May 30, shifting the location of training camp only made sense if it was to a venue that offered modern essentials.

For fans in Ottawa unable to make it to Kingston for any training camp practices, the first opportunity to see the team practice at home will come on Sunday, June 1, when Bob Dyce’s squad ramps things up with their first regular season practice.