Moose (con)tracks: Montreal Alouettes extend all-star DL Mustafa Johnson through 2026

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson to a one-year extension that will keep him with the team through 2026. He was already under contract for the 2025 season.

The six-foot, 285-pound pass rusher appeared in 15 games last season, recording 35 defensive tackles, six sacks, one blocked kick, and four pass knockdowns.

“Mustafa is one of the best players at his position, and we’re thrilled that we were able to get him under contract for an additional year,” general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “Not only is he one of our key players on defence, he’s also an important leader in our locker room. He is about to enter the prime of his career, and we feel he’ll only continue to get better.”

Johnson first joined the Alouettes in 2022 and has emerged as one of the top interior presences in the league. Through 40 career games, the University of Colorado product has registered 96 tackles and 15 sacks, while adding one scoop-and-score touchdown. The 26-year-old was named an East Division all-star in 2023, en route to helping Montreal capture a Grey Cup victory.

The Alouettes finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.