Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Division II All-American OL Nicolas Melsop

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive lineman Nicolas Melsop to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-eight, 325-pound tackle appeared in 31 games over four seasons (2018-22) at Delta State University, a Division II program in Cleveland, Miss. He was named a second-team All-American as senior and was a two-time All-Gulf South Conference honouree.

The native of Lewis Center, Oh. began his collegiate career at Lake Erie College, a Division II school in Painesville, Oh. As a freshman in 2016, he was listed at just 240 pounds.

Melsop went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and later signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He was cut following the conclusion of training camp.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.