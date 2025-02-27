Canadian Senior Men’s National Team to face Team Italy in international football friendly in Sardinia

Canada’s senior men’s national tackle football team is headed to Italy for their first game in 14 years.

The recently revived squad is slated to take on the Italian Men’s National Team in an international friendly on Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m. EST. The game will take place at the newly opened Impianto Polivalente Terramaini in Cagliari, Sardinia and will mark the first ever meeting between the two nations at the men’s level.

“We are excited to finally announce this game,” head coach Jesse Maddox said in a statement. “We have worked closely with both IFAF and FIDAF to provide a high-level event that we know will live up to expectations.”

Italy has long been a hotbed for football in Europe, famously immortalized in the iconic John Grisham novel ‘Playing for Pizza.’ They are three-time European champions, most recently taking home the crown in 2021. They won the bronze medal in 2023 and will once again compete against Austria, Finland, and Germany in the final four of that tournament later this year.

Canada’s 45-man roster for the event was announced earlier this month and is loaded with ex-CFL talent, including quarterback Michael O’Connor and former first overall draft pick Josiah St. John. Other recognizable names include former Hec Crighton Trophy winner Chris Merchant, defensive lineman Makana Henry, defensive back Hakeem Johnson, and running back Jamel Lyles.

“We are confident that this group represents the best of Canadian football and will compete at the highest level,” Maddox said. “We are excited for the challenge ahead. Canada is back, and we are committed to setting the standard for senior men’s tackle football on the international stage.”

While Canada’s junior national team has dominated on the world stage by capturing three consecutive IFAF U20 championships, this will be the first international competition for the senior men’s team since the 2011 World Championships. Team Canada received a silver medal in that tournament, defeating Japan, France, and Austria before falling to the United States in the final. two members of that squad — kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and defensive tackle Jake Thomas — remain active in the CFL.

It remains unclear if the international friendly will be made available to livestream in Canada.