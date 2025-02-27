The B.C. Lions have unveiled the numbers for each of their offseason additions, including a major switch at No. 3.

Those who purchased Vernon Adams Jr.’s jersey over the past two seasons will now be rocking with veteran linebacker Micah Awe. The 31-year-old previously wore No. 51 and No. 58 during past stints in B.C. but will now opt for a slimming single digit.

Defensive back Deontai Williams will wear No. 9 next season, while defensive tackle Dewayne Hendrix has opted for the unconventional No. 14. Canadian linebacker Adam Auclair will take over No. 25 from Jeshrun Antwi, while Adam Konar sports William Stanback’s old No. 31.

Veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was not able to pry away his traditional No. 8 away from Jalon Edwards-Cooper and will instead sport the No. 11 last worn by punter Stefan Flintoft. After wearing No. 24 in his first stint with the club, running back James Butler will inherit No. 20 from the recently retired Bo Lokombo.

Prized trade acquisition Dejon Allen will wear a spiffy No. 50 at right tackle, while David Foucault will be back in the No. 68 he wore back during his first B.C. tenure.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT.