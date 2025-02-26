University of Alberta hires six-time CFL all-star Almondo Sewell as defensive line coach: sources

University of Alberta head football coach Stevenson Bone has hired Almondo Sewell as the team’s defensive line coach, per sources.

The 38-year-old was hired as the Edmonton Elks’ defensive line coach in July 2024. He was a guest coach in training camp with the team and makes his home in the Alberta capital.

Sewell spent his first nine CFL seasons playing in Edmonton, helping the team win a Grey Cup in 2015. He was a seven-time West Division all-star and six-time CFL all-star during his time with the Green and Gold. He remains fifth all-time in franchise history with 60 quarterback sacks.

The Buff Bay, Jamaica native spent the last three seasons of his playing career with the Montreal Alouettes, winning a second Grey Cup ring in 2023. During 185 career CFL games, he recorded 334 defensive tackles, 69 quarterback sacks, 36 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Former CFLer Marcus Henry has joined Sewell on the Golden Bears staff, hired as the program’s receivers coach. The Hinesville, Ga. native played three seasons with Edmonton, two with Ottawa, and one in Montreal over his six-year CFL career. The six-foot-four, 212-pound pass catcher recorded 165 receptions for 2,164 yards with six touchdowns.

Henry played his collegiate football at the University of Kansas. He registered 104 receptions for 1,598 yards with 13 touchdowns, including a standout 2007 senior season: 54 catches for 1,014 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Jayhawks won the 2008 Orange Bowl 24-21 as Henry caught a touchdown pass in the victory, which capped a 12-1 season.

The 39-year-old Henry was selected in the sixth round, 171st overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent two seasons in the Big Apple and one year with the Carolina Panthers.

Henry was previously the offensive coordinator for the Edmonton Huskies in the Canadian Junior Football League.

The Golden Bears finished fifth in the Canada West Conference in 2024 with a record of 2-6.