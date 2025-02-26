Legendary CFL DL Jearld Baylis dead at 62

Award-winning CFL defensive lineman Jearld Baylis has died at the age of 62.

The six-foot, 260-pound defender played nine seasons in the league as a member of the Toronto Argonauts (1986-89), B.C. Lions (1991), Saskatchewan Roughriders (1992-93), and Baltimore Stallions (1994-95). He was a four-time CFL all-star, one-time CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and won one Grey Cup, finishing his career with 42 sacks over 129 regular-season games.

It’s unclear when exactly Baylis passed away. The first report of his death surfaced in Mississippi Today on Jan. 9, which indicated that he had died “recently.” As of the publication of this article, there is no obituary available online.

The native of Jackson, Miss. was supposed to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2020, the Regina Leader-Post reported on Wednesday, but the organization was unable to contact him, deferring his induction indefinitely. He is now expected to be posthumously inducted in 2025 or 2026.

“The Toronto Argonauts Football Club is saddened to learn of the recent passing of former Argo Jearld Baylis,” wrote the team in a statement. “The Toronto Argonauts extend its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jearld Baylis.”