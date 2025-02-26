B.C. Lions hire longtime Montreal Alouettes OL Kristian Matte as RB coach

The B.C. Lions have hired longtime Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Kristian Matte as their running backs coach.

The 39-year-old native of St-Hubert, Que. retired following the 2024 season after playing 190 career regular-season games with the Alouettes, which ranks eighth in franchise history. He helped Montreal win two Grey Cups and was twice named All-East Division.

Matte was originally a first-round pick in the 2010 CFL Draft out of Concordia University. He is one of only four players to ever play 14 or more seasons with the Alouettes alongside Anthony Calvillo, Scott Flory, and Peter Dalla Riva.

The rest of B.C.’s coaching staff was announced in January as is as follows.

Buck Pierce — Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

Mike Benevides — Defensive Coordinator

Cory McDiarmid — Special Teams Coordinator

Kevin Bourgoin — Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Paul Charbonneau — Offensive Line Coach

Ryan Phillips — Secondary Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Randy Melvin — Defensive Line Coach

Glen Young — Linebackers Coach

Derek Oswalt — Assistant Coach

Kristian Matte — Running Backs Coach

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.