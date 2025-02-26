3DownNation Podcast: CFL depth chart analysis, two Regina Rams face drug charges

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss how much several CFL teams paid in free agency, how their depth charts are shaping up, two members of the Regina Rams facing drug charges, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats bringing back Julian Howsare, Charleston Hughes revealing the biggest regret of his career, B.C. cutting Most Outstanding Rookie candidate Ace Eley, and the league’s upcoming Invitational Combine in Waterloo, Ont.

