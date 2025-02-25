The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Jai Nunn-Liddell.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound defender played four games with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2024, recording four total tackles.

The native of Mableton, Ga. finished his collegiate career at Kentucky State University, a Division II program, in 2022. He made 11 tackles and one blocked kick over six games.

The 26-year-old played at Bowling Green University in 2018 and 2019 and recorded one tackle over nine games. He redshirted at Troy University in 2017.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.