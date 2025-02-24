What the B.C. Lions paid their 2025 free-agent signings (& how they fit into the roster)

The B.C. Lions were a wild card in CFL free agency this year. After hardly a whisper regarding their intentions was made public during the legal tampering window, new general manager Ryan Rigmaiden unveiled a number of surprise depth additions on February 11.

None of those moves are likely to revolutionize the team’s roster going forward but they give a solid indication of the new regime’s priorities. Grit, physicality, and mental toughness are what was needed and they added those in spades — at generally reasonable prices across the board.

Unquestionably the biggest move the team made was the signing of veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. The 36-year-old certainly isn’t going to challenge Nathan Rourke for minutes but he brings invaluable experience and mentorship to a very young QB room. His addition could go a long way toward steadying Rourke’s play and help push Chase Brice into the next phase of his development.

Details are scarce regarding Masoli’s contract but all signs point to it being great value. Sources indicate that the all-in max value of the deal, including all playtime and performance incentives, is roughly $120,000. The actual hard money component is no more than $100,000, giving the Lions great flexibility in how to deploy their QBs.

At this stage in his career, Masoli wasn’t concerned about whether he would be the second or third option and is merely delaying his coaching career. As a result, he provides peace of mind for a steal.

Another established veteran joining the team for a song is 36-year-old Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault. He returns to the team where he began his CFL career for just $94,000 in hard money, plus another $20,000 in playtime incentives — half of which will be paid out following his first snap — and up to $6,000 in award and all-star bonuses.

With the Lions expected to start three Americans up front, Foucault could slot in nicely as a bridge player at right guard. However, 2024 first-round pick George Una will be given every opportunity to win the job in training camp and the veteran’s contract is still appropriate for serving in a backup role.

Most of B.C.’s other heavy lifting was done prior to the opening of free agency. The trade for right tackle Dejon Allen added his $210,000 in hard money to the books — $25,000 of which was paid out on February 1 and another $75,000 of which is guaranteed. Alongside Rourke’s re-structured deal ($624,200 hard), Justin McInnis ($250,000 hard), and Mathieu Betts ($260,000 hard), he forms the team’s big four contracts and prompted cost-cutting elsewhere.

Among those moves was the release of all-star receiver Alexander Hollins, who was briefly joined on the open market by position-mate Keon Hatcher. The 30-year-old was released after a contractual impasse before quickly returning on a renegotiated deal worth $150,000 in hard money, including a $55,000 signing bonus and $5,000 in marketing money. He’ll receive another $10,000 for playing his first game and can earn $2,500 each for surpassing 50 receptions or 1,000 yards, as well as the standard $6,000 in available award bonuses.

Joining the team earlier in the offseason to provide receiver depth was local product Brayden Lenius, who will earn $83,800 in hard money to back-up McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. The former Rider will also receive $5,000 for his first game and can earn up to $12,500 in incremental yardage incentives, plus $6,000 in award and all-star bonuses. Fellow big-bodied reclamation project Rysen John is in a similar boat, though his $84,000 in hard money is not accompanied by any playtime or performance incentives beyond the standard award boosters.

The final major change on offence was the return of running back James Butler, who was swapped out for William Stanback in a move that is more or less a financial wash. He’ll earn $103,800 in hard money, including a $10,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in marketing money, plus $5,000 after the first game and $5,000 for reaching 1,000 yards. While that undoubtedly makes him the team’s lead ball carrier entering training camp, it won’t make him untouchable to the crowded stable of backs the Lions have brought in.

On the other side of the ball, B.C.’s most impactful and highest-priced addition also came long before the free agency frenzy. American defensive tackle Dewayne Hendrix will be expected to shore up the interior and jump-start the pass rush after being paid $154,000 in hard money, including a $40,000 signing bonus. He can make another $4,500 if he records nine sacks, plus $6,000 in award and all-star incentives.

Come the opening day of free agency, it was all about the linebackers. Canadian Adam Auclair was the priciest, receiving a $20,000 signing bonus as part of $131,500 in hard money. He also has $12,500 worth of playtime incentives, plus standard amounts for awards and all-star selections. Local kid Adam Konar also adds to the National depth at a price of $104,000 in hard money, including $10,000 as a signing bonus, plus up to $10,000 in playtime incentives.

If those signings felt like reinforcements for Ben Hladik as a starting middle linebacker, then the addition of Micah Awe threw a massive wrench into the mix. The veteran American will make $104,000 in hard money during his fourth stop with the Lions, including a $15,000 signing bonus. He can also make up to $10,000 in playtime incentives and $2,500 for making 60 tackles or more, plus $6,000 in award and all-star compensation.

While Hladik could remain as the paper starter and will see heavy package usage, the Lions are likely to go with two Americans in the linebacking corps. Awe and a healthy Josh Woods will likely form that tandem, though the team’s excitement over rookie Mike Smith Jr. led to last season’s Most Outstanding Rookie, Ace Eley, being deemed expendable. The hybrid strong-side linebacker position appears to be wide-open at this stage, though rookie Tyler Coyle is considered the early frontrunner after impressing during the practice roster expansion period last year.

Finally, B.C. got much more physical in the secondary with the signing Deontai Williams, who may have the most surprising price tag of the new cohort. He received a $30,000 signing bonus as part of $118,000 in hard money, plus $6,000 in award incentives — which would have been good enough to put him in the top 20 highest-paid defensive backs last year. Though he mostly played cornerback with the Riders, expect the Lions to deploy Williams as their starting boundary halfback.

As for the specialists, the Lions made no additions in free agency, though rookie signee Jason Huntley would appear to be the odds-on favourite to handle the team’s return duties. NFL veteran Kyle Nelson has quietly disappeared from the team’s roster despite being under contract for another season, which should leave all long-snapping duties to Riley Pickett.

Expect the team to add some competition at punter through the CFL Global Draft, with South African rugby convert Carl Meyer being the only one currently on the roster. However, it should be noted that the team was high on him last year, benching American Stefan Flintoft on one occasion to test out the rookie.

While their moves may not have been as flashy as other teams, the Lions have made sneaky improvements at a number of positions while managing their precarious financial situation. The onus now falls on the scouting department to bring quality rookie depth into training camp that can flesh out the roster and challenge for playing time.

The Lions will open their 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.