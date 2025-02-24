Two Regina Rams charged with fentanyl possession and intent to distribute, including CFL prospect Tarick Polius

Two University of Regina Rams football players have been charged with possessing and distributing fentanyl following a four-month investigation by the Regina police service which led to five individuals being arrested with various offences.

Defensive lineman Tarick Polius and defensive back Michael Jourdan face a combined nine charges.

Polius has been charged with the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance (fentanyl), traffic in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Jourdan has been charged with the same offences except the conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance (fentanyl) charge.

None of these allegations against the players has been proven in court.

Polius was a Canada West all-star at defensive tackle in 2024 and considered a top prospect in the 2026 CFL Draft after becoming a star on the Rams’ defence in his first U Sports season. During 11 games last year, the six-foot-seven, 310-pound distruptor compiled 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and knocked down five passes.

Prior to joining the Rams, the Toronto native played three seasons in the Canadian Junior Football League. He was named a British Columbia Football Conference all-star during his second season with the Westshore Rebels in 2022 then joined the Okanagan Sun in 2023. He is a West Toronto Prep football program product.

Jourdan also joined the Rams in 2024 after a stint with Okanagan Sun, earning CJFL All-Canadian honours in 2023. The six-foot, 185-pound cover man from Toronto played nine games for Regina last season, registering 22 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and recovered one fumble.

“We can confirm Michael Jourdan and Tarick Polius are student-athletes enrolled at the University of Regina and played football for the Rams during the 2024 season. Due to the ongoing police investigation, we will not comment on the arrest or the charges. At this time, the individuals are suspended from the football team,” the University of Regina and Rams said in a statement provided to 3DownNation.

The Rams went 3-5 last season but made a miraculous postseason run after narrowly clinching the last seed in the Canada West playoffs. Regina knocked off Manitoba and Saskatchewan to win the Hardy Cup as conference champions, but the run ended against the eventual national champions Laval in the Mitchell Bowl national semi-final.

The three other individuals face 25 combined charges: Emmanuel Ramadan Bashir from Regina, Sask., Morteza Ahadi from Alameda, Sask., and Randal Lee Racette from Regina, Sask. All five accused made their first court appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court on February 21.

The Regina police service executed eight search warrants and seized five kilograms of fentanyl, 476 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of methamphetamine, $151,425 in cash, a prohibited .22 caliber handgun and ammunition, a restricted 9mm handgun and ammunition, and three vehicles. The seizure value is believed to be approximately $1.5 million, according to Regina police.