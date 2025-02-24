Toronto Argonauts sign former UFL OL Justin Redd, release two

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American offensive lineman Justin Redd.

The six-foot-four, 330-pound blocker played 10 games with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2024, making one start. In 2023, he was a member of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

The native of Hampton, Va. finished his collegiate career at East Carolina University where he started 13 games for the Pirates. He previously played at Norfolk State, an FCS program located in Virginia, where he dressed for 34 games and was named the conference’s offensive lineman of the year in 2021.

The Argonauts also released Canadian linebacker Ife Onyemenam and Canadian defensive back Stephane East.

Onyemenam was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University. The native of Toronto, Ont. made 126 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, 12 pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles, and one blocked kick with the Golden Hawks. He attended training camp with the Argonauts in 2024 but didn’t make the club’s final roster. He remained a free agent for the entire CFL season.

East played 16 collegiate games at Queen’s University, recording 23 tackles, three interceptions, and eight pass knockdowns. The six-foot, 192-pound native of Toronto, Ont. attended the CFL Invitational Combine in 2024, recording 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He went unselected in last year’s CFL Draft.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.