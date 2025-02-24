Ottawa Redblacks release receiver Eli Stove, sign one

The Ottawa Redblacks have released American receiver Eli Stove.

The 27-year-old native of Niceville, Fla. dressed for four regular-season games with the team in 2024, catching nine passes for 79 yards, returning seven punts for 98 yards, and returning five kickoffs for 123 yards.

The five-foot-eleven, 194-pound target signed with Ottawa prior to last season and made the practice roster coming out of training camp. He was briefly a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022 but didn’t see any action during the regular season.

Stove played collegiately at Auburn University where he caught 136 passes for 1,186 yards, rushed 55 times for 554 yards, returned four punts for 30 yards, returned three kickoffs for 93 yards, and scored 10 total touchdowns.

The Redblacks also signed Global offensive lineman Isaac Moore.

The six-foot-six, 299-pound blocker was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He spent his rookie year on the team’s practice roster before doing the same with Ottawa in 2024.

The native of Orebro, Sweden played collegiately at Temple University, where he appeared in a school-record 57 consecutive games for the Owls. A five-year starter at left tackle, Moore was part of a unit that allowed just 10 sacks in 2022.

The Ottawa Redblacks finished third in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.