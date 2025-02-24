Official: CFLPA hires David Mackie as new executive director

The CFL Players’ Association (CFLPA) has officially introduced David Mackie as its new executive director. 3DownNation reported the hiring last week.

The 30-year-old recently retired following a six-year career at fullback with the B.C. Lions. He served as a union player representative for the team for five years and was elected as the CFLPA’s third vice president in 2024.

“I am truly honored to take on the role of executive director for the CFLPA,” said Mackie in a statement. “As a very recently retired former player, I understand firsthand the challenges and opportunities that our members face. I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and their rights are protected as we work together to strengthen our association and our league.”

The union indicated that the hiring was made following a national search conducted in partnership with Alexander Whitehead Executive Search Firm. Mackie is now the second-ever executive director of the CFLPA, replacing Brian Ramsay, who left the organization in August for the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA). Peter Dyakowski served in the role on an interim basis following Ramsay’s departure.

The union also announced the addition of Andre Gougen as its in-house legal counsel and COO, indicating that his training as a labour lawyer will “provide the association with the ability to address grievances more efficiently and expedite legal matters concerning player representation.” Art Vertlieb, the CFLPA’s longtime general counsel, will move to a senior legal advisor role with the union.

“David brings the passion, and leadership necessary to build on the progress we have made as a union,” said CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian. “His dedication to our members and vision for the future will be invaluable in advancing the CFLPA’s mission. We are also excited to have a trained labour lawyer joining our team to further strengthen our legal capabilities.”

The union extended gratitude to Dyakowski, saying his contributions will have a lasting impact. He is currently working with Mackie to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are grateful to Peter for stepping up during this time of transition,” said Elimimian. “His hard work and commitment to our organization and members have helped position us for future success.”

“Our transition is already well underway; I’ve been spending time daily with David for the past several weeks, ensuring that there will be no disruption in services to our members over the course of this evolution in our leadership,” said Dyakowski. “I’m thankful for the support of our staff, directors, and membership over the course of this important period of growth in our association.”

Mackie was originally selected in the second round of the 2018 CFL Draft out of Western University after winning a Vanier Cup with the Mustangs the previous year.

The native of Jackson Point, Ont. played 61 career games for the Lions, rushing 49 times for 206 yards and eight touchdowns, catching 25 passes for 203 yards, returning three kickoffs for 52 yards, and making 35 special teams tackles.