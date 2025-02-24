Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring back veteran DL Julian Howsare

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Julian Howsare, bringing him back to where he spent the first four years of his CFL career.

The six-foot-three, 255-pound native of Altoona, Pa. played 17 regular-season games with the Calgary Stampeders last year, recording 36 defensive tackles and five sacks. He joined the team as a free agent in 2023 and made 48 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The 32-year-old first came to the CFL as a member of the Tiger-Cats in 2018. He made 112 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 65 games with the team, earning an All-East Division selection in 2022.

Howsare started his professional career as a member of the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks, serving stints on their practice rosters from 2015 to 2017.

Collegiately, Howsare played at Clarion University of Pennsylvania where he was twice named the Conference’s West Defensive Player of the Year.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.