Canadian DB Jevon Holland named NFL’s No. 3 pending free agent by PFF

Canadian defensive back Jevon Holland is garnering plenty of buzz ahead of NFL free agency and could soon be one of the league’s highest-paid players at his position.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins after originally being selected No. 36 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has since recorded 301 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 25 pass knockdowns, five interceptions, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over 60 career regular-season games, making 57 starts at safety.

NFL free agency will start with a two-day negotiation window on March 10 with free agents able to officially ratify deals on March 12. As the No. 3 overall pending free agent, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Holland is likely to be among the top earners once he can officially sign a new contract. He is ranked above several household names, including edge rusher Khalil Mack (No. 5), receiver Amari Cooper (No. 7), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (No. 8), and quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 9).

PFF‘s comparison for Holland is Jessie Bates, who reached free agency in 2023 after a five-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals. The former second-round pick, who was 26 at the time, signed a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons worth $64 million with $36 million guaranteed. He has since recorded 234 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, 21 pass knockdowns, 10 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one sack over 34 regular-season games with the Falcons, earning one Pro Bowl selection.

According to Spotrac, Holland’s new contract is projected to be worth $15.1 million per season, citing Budda Baker, Derwin James, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Minkah Fitzpatrick as comparables. With the NFL salary cap increasing by $22 million this offseason, however, it’s possible that Holland will sign for even more money than Bates did two years ago.

The native of Coquitlam, B.C. is the son of longtime CFL defensive back Robert Holland. Robert played seven seasons with B.C., Edmonton, and Saskatchewan, earning one all-star selection. After his playing days were over, Robert transitioned to coaching and kept his family in Canada until 2008, when they moved to California.

Holland isn’t the only Canadian player on PFF’s pending NFL free-agent rankings as offensive tackle Alaric Jackson is listed at No. 46. The native of Windsor, Ont., who was raised primarily in Detroit, Mich., joined the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has since played 41 career regular-season NFL games, making 35 starts and winning one Super Bowl.

According to Spotrac, the value projection for Jackson’s next contract is $16 million per year, drawing comparisons to deals recently signed by Walker Little, Cam Robinson, Orlando Brown Jr., and Joseph Noteboom.

Other Canadians or players with CFL ties who are set to become unrestricted NFL free agents include former Saskatchewan Roughriders’ linebacker Samuel Eguavoen; Ottawa, Ont. native and former third-round pick Neville Gallimore; Oakville, Ont. native Michael Hoecht, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams; linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who was raised primarily in Calgary, Alta.; Brampton, Ont. native and former third-round pick Josh Palmer; Canadian-American quarterback Brett Rypien; Montreal, Que. native and former third-round pick Benjamin St-Juste; Mississauga, Ont. native and former fourth-round pick Brent Urban; and former Toronto Argonauts’ offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.

Pending restricted free agents include former Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive back DeAundre ‘Dee’ Alford; Ottawa, Ont. native and former seventh-round pick Jesse Luketa; and Red Deer, Alta. native Carter O’Donnell, whose exclusive CFL rights belong to the Edmonton Elks.