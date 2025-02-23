‘There’s a lack of new blood in the CFL’: Wilfrid Laurier’s Michael Faulds not interested in pro job

Wilfrid Laurier University head coach Michael Faulds likes his job leading the Golden Hawks football team. Despite interest from Canadian Football League franchises, the 41-year-old plans to stay in U Sports long term.

“There’s been a couple CFL teams over the years that have dangled positional coaching positions in front of me, which there is a lack of interest,” Faulds said after signing a five-year contract extension through 2030.

“In the coaching ranks in U Sports, there’s many guys like both Greg Marshalls, Marcel Bellefeuille in Ottawa, Stefan Ptaszek at McMaster, having CFL backgrounds. There’s been lots of coaches that have gone back and forth, but not so much for myself. CFL teams like to bring in Americans and it seems there’s a lack of new blood in the CFL.”

Faulds would know firsthand with CFL scouts coming to campus for up-close looks at the players going through the program. He’s helped many players such as Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Robbie Smith and more go on to professional careers, giving him a unique perspective on the three-down league.

“It seems to be coordinators, position coaches and even in the front offices, it’s the same people putting on a different logo hat every year and moving to a different Canadian city,” Faulds said. “There rarely is new U Sports blood or even NCAA blood coming in there. It’s the same people, the same nine teams moving around.”

The 41-year-old from Eden Mills, Ont. has been with the Golden Hawks since 2013. He led WLU to the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2005 in 2024, winning the Yates Cup and losing to Laval University 22-17 in the 59th Vanier Cup. Faulds has been head coach for 11 seasons at Laurier, producing a 63-41 overall record — 53-33 in the regular season.

“What I love about this age group is you truly feel like you have an impact on them. They come in at 17 or 18 years old as teenagers and they’re leaving as men. They’ve dealt with adversity, you’re shaping them for life and sending them out in the community,” Faulds said.

“The impact we’re having on their lives is very significant and I feel like my role is more than just X’s and O’s. In fact, I do very little X’s and O’s. It’s about maturing and the leadership qualities amongst these young guys, which I love.”