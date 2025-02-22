Sources: B.C. Lions release Most Outstanding Rookie nominee Ayinde Eley

The B.C. Lions have released American linebacker Ayinde ‘Ace’ Eley, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation.

The six-foot-three, 233-pound defender joined the Lions ahead of the 2024 season and made an immediate impact, dressing for 17 games and making nine starts. He collected 60 defensive tackles and six special teams tackles, along with one forced fumble, and was recognized as the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

B.C. signed veteran American middle linebacker Micah Awe, as well as former Canadian starters Adam Auclair and Adam Konar in free agency. 2024 opening-day starter Josh Woods is also expected to return following a season-ending injury suffered last year, creating a log-jam at the position with Ben Hladik also remaining under contract.

Eley had one year remaining on his rookie contract and was slated to make just over the league minimum salary. With the addition of other options, the Lions felt it best to let him explore other options.

The native of Silver Springs, Md. finished his collegiate career at Georgia Tech in 2022, earning second-team All-ACC honours. He transferred from the University of Maryland, registering 319 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions in 49 combined games between the two programs. The 26-year-old signed with the Carolina Panthers after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, though he was waived at the conclusion of training camp.

The Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.