Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Auburn DB Javaris Davis

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Javaris Davis to their training camp roster.

The five-foot-eight, 183-pound cornerback played 49 games over five years at Auburn University, earning SEC All-Freshman team honours in 2016. He collected 147 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble while breaking up 35 passes and logging eight interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Despite receiving a last-minute invitation to the prestigious Senior Bowl all-star game, the native of Jacksonville, Fla. went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent but was released during training camp, later signing with the Miami Dolphins. He played one game for the team the following season, recording two tackles and a pass breakup, before ending his NFL tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

Davis signed with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians in 2023, spending just three weeks with the team before being released and picked up by the Arlington Renegades. Between the two teams, he appeared in two games and registered a single tackle.

In a related move, the Bombers also announced the signing of Canadian linebacker Enock Makonzo, which had been previously reported by 3DownNation.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 11-7 and defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final before losing the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season with a Week 1 bye before hosting the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.