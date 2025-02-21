Edmonton Elks sign former MTSU OL Devin Hayes

The Edmonton Elks have signed American offensive lineman Devin Hayes to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-six, 325-pound left tackle wrapped up his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State University in 2023, appearing in nine games. He transferred from Jackson State University, where he was named second-team All-SWAC by Phil Steele in 2022, and Florida Atlantic University. The native of Orlando, Fla. played a combined 49 games for the Blue Raiders, Tigers, and Owls.

Hayes went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and did not sign with a team in the aftermath. At his pro day, he put up 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench and ran a 5.29-second forty-yard dash.

The Edmonton Elks finished fourth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the B.C. Lions at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.