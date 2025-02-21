Alouettes release former fourth-round pick Tysen-Otis Copeland, sign one

The Montreal Alouettes have released Canadian defensive back Tysen-Otis Copeland and signed American offensive lineman Des Holmes.

Copeland was originally selected by the Alouettes with the 33rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He has appeared in 11 regular-season games and two playoff contests over three seasons with the club, recording six special teams tackles and recovering a fumble.

As a senior with the Montreal Carabins in 2021, the six-foot-one, 203-pound defender recorded 20.5 tackles and two interceptions despite missing half the season with an injury.

Holmes wrapped up his collegiate career at Arizona State University in 2022, making 10 starts as a Sun Devil. The six-foot-five, 307-pound blocker transferred from Penn State University, where he played 33 contests over five years and saw action at both guard and tackle.

Since graduating, he has attended training camp with the Ottawa Redblacks twice, failing to make the roster in both 2023 and 2024.

The Montreal Alouettes finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.