Utah receiver Damien Alford re-added to 2025 CFL Draft

The 2025 CFL Draft has regained one of its top prospects, as receiver Damien Alford is once again eligible for selection, per sources.

Alford debuted as the second-ranked prospect on the CFL’s initial scouting bureau rankings in August, trailing only quarterback Kurtis Rourke. However, he was not included in the second edition of the Top 20 list in January after electing to transfer to Florida Atlantic University and take advantage of a final season of eligibility, which pushed his draft year to 2026. He has since changed his mind, foregoing his remaining year in the NCAA to re-enter his name in the 2025 selection pool.

The native of Montreal, Que. is coming off a challenging final collegiate season after transferring to the University of Utah in 2024. He dressed for just four games with the Utes as a senior and played a total of 12 snaps in his only campaign, failing to record a single catch. His lone contribution to the box score was an interception thrown on a trick play against rival BYU.

Alford previously attended Syracuse University but had a messy departure from the program amid a coaching change. The six-foot-six, 215-pound target was a team captain and the Orange’s leading receiver the year prior, catching 33 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns. Through 42 career games over four seasons at the school, he recorded 67 receptions for 1,291 yards and seven majors.

The 23-year-old was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 after moving to Florida for his final year of high school. According to 247 Sports, he received offers from 17 FBS programs, including Georgia, Penn State, Florida, and Florida State, before committing to Syracuse.

The 2025 CFL Draft will take place on Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.