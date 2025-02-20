University of Wyoming LB Connor Shay added to 2025 CFL Draft

University of Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay has been added to the 2025 CFL Draft, according to his Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch.

The 23-year-old Shay has been approved for National status by the league office and the Players’ Association. His father, Chuck Shay, was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. and moved to the United States at a young age.

The six-foot-two, 232-pound defender started 12 games at weak-side linebacker in his senior season at Wyoming, recording 76 total tackles — 45 solo and 31 assisted — eight tackles for loss, three passes defended, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. He made seven total tackles against Boise State and Heisman Trophy finalist running back Ashton Jeanty last November.

Shay learned from Chad Muma, who was selected in the third round, 70th overall during the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, during his first year at Wyoming. Then he was behind two-time first-team All-Mountain West Conference linebacker Easton Gibbs for two seasons. That helped the athletic linebacker produce when he earned his starting spot.

Through 49 career games with the Cowboys, Shay registered 97 total tackles — 54 solo and 43 assisted — while playing mostly special teams his first three seasons on campus in Laramie. Current B.C. Lions’ receiver Ayden Eberhardt was teammates with Shay in 2021 at Wyoming. Coming out of Monte Vista High School in Danville, Cal., he had scholarship offers from Fresno State, Nevada, UNLV, and Utah.

Shay is scheduled to perform at Wyoming’s pro day on Wednesday, March 12. The communications major could be the best linebacker in the 2025 CFL Draft class.