Sergio Castillo, NFL signee Elliott Brown among six players selected for CFL Mentorship Program

Six players have been selected for the fourth annual CFL Mentorship Program, a joint initiative between the league and the CFLPA that offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the business of football in order to further their professional development opportunities.

This year’s cohort is headlined by Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ kicker Sergio Castillo, who was fined by the league office last season for his outspoken criticism of microchips in the footballs. Also participating is former Edmonton Elks defensive end Elliott Brown, who becomes the first player to participate while under contract in the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Rounding out the participants are Ottawa Redblacks’ linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, Calgary Stampeders’ linebacker Micah Teitz, Montreal Alouettes’ offensive lineman Theo Grant, and retired Stampeders’ fullback Charlie Power.

Each player will attend information sessions and do job shadowing in the league office from February 24 to 27, gaining experience across various departments including football operations, social media and content, partnerships, marketing and communications, data insights, and more. They will also visit the TSN studios to meet the producers and on-air personalities of CFL on TSN in order to learn more about potential careers in broadcasting.

The program concludes on February 28 at the University of Waterloo, where participants will assist in executing the CFL Invitational Combine.

“Careers in football extend far beyond the playing field,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue our work with the CFLPA to present players with another opportunity to use all the knowledge they’ve gained over the years as a meaningful stepping stone towards future career paths within the game they love or in business endeavours they’re passionate about.”

The program supplements the work done through the CFLPA Academy – a resource provided to all active and recently retired members, as well as their families, to assist in career and personal development.

Following the completion of the program, each participant will be paired with an individual mentor for ongoing advice and guidance on furthering their careers away from the field.

“We are very excited to embark on another year of collaboration between the CFLPA Academy and the CFL, offering deserving members an incredible chance to grow their talents and skills off of the football field,” CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said as part of the announcement.

“Giving players a firsthand look at the business side of our league helps them gain valuable skills and insights. Our mission with the CFLPA Academy is to empower members with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive both during and after their playing careers.”

Since 2022, 19 players have passed through the CFL Mentorship Program. Two former participants have since landed full-time jobs with teams, as Aaron Grymes is the defensive backs coach for the Edmonton Elks and Larry Dean is the player personnel coordinator for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.