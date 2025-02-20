Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Iowa State receiver Dimitri Stanley

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Dimitri Stanley to their training camp roster.

The six-foot, 200-pound target wrapped up his collegiate career at Iowa State University, registering 48 receptions for 559 yards and one touchdown in 23 games. The former four-star recruit transferred from the University of Colorado ahead of the 2022 season, having collected 70 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns in 30 games with the Buffaloes.

The 25-year-old went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. He recorded three catches for 12 yards in the preseason before being released at the end of training camp.

Stanley’s father, Walter, is a former fourth-round NFL Draft pick, who enjoyed stints with the Packers, Lions, Commanders, Dolphins, Chargers, and Patriots as a receiver and returner. He concluded his professional career with two seasons in the CFL with the Ottawa Rough Riders, catching 13 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.