Former CFL player, coach Juwan Simpson hired at East Mississippi Community College

Former CFL player and coach Juwan Simpson has been hired as an assistant coach at East Mississippi Community College.

“Juwan brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding about what we are trying to do, and we are very fortunate to have him here at EMCC,” said head coach Buddy Stephens in a statement. “He is such an awesome person with a professional attitude that makes his career path the sky’s the limit.”

Simpson spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach of the Calgary Stampeders. The team went 5-12-1 last season, finishing ninth in rushing yards allowed per game (125.6) and tied for seventh in sacks (32).

The 40-year-old native of Decatur, Ala. played linebacker for the Stampeders from 2008 to 2015, earning two All-West Division selections, one All-CFL selection, and winning two Grey Cups. He recorded 396 defensive tackles, 40 special teams tackles, 25 sacks, and three interceptions over the course of his CFL career.

Simpson coached at Austin High School, James Clemens High School, and Westminster Christian Academy after retiring from the CFL as a player and before returning to the Stampeders as a coach.

Stephens has been at East Mississippi since 2008, posting a record of 148-28 and winning five NJCAA National Championships. Active CFL players who attended the school include Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly and Saskatchewan Roughriders strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis.

“I am excited to join this great football program, which exemplifies rich tradition and an unwavering commitment to winning under the leadership of Hall of Fame head coach Buddy Stephens,” said Simpson. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a storied program and to be able to work with this talented coaching staff as we all look to contribute to the legacy of success that East Mississippi has firmly established.”