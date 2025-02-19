The Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has hired David Mackie as the union’s new executive director, per sources.

The role was vacated when Brian Ramsay left to take the same job with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association in August. Ramsay was originally hired as the CFLPA’s first full-time executive director in 2016.

The 30-year-old Mackie served as a CFLPA player representative with the B.C. Lions prior to being elected third vice president in March 2024 at the union’s annual general meeting. Mackie beat out former CFL offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski, who was the interim executive director, for the job.

The six-foot-two, 252-pound former fullback was selected in the second round, 16th overall during the 2018 CFL Draft out of Western University. The Jackson’s Point, Ont. native won a Vanier Cup with the Mustangs in 2017.

Mackie played all six seasons in his CFL career with the B.C. Lions. He suited up in 61 games, rushing 49 times for 206 yards with eight touchdowns, caught 25 passes for 203 yards, returned three kickoffs for 52 yards, and made 35 special teams tackles.

The CFLPA has been led by president Solomon Elimimian since he was elected in February 2020. Mackie will work alongside Elimimian in his new role.